Trillanes denies involvement in Bilibid stabbing incident

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday denied allegations that he was involved in the stabbing incident at the New Bilbid Prison in September last year which resulted in the death of a Chinese drug lord and wounded several others.

Reacting to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s statement that someone from the Navy tagged him and Sen. Leila de Lima in the stabbing incident, Trillanes said the allegations were “totally absurd.”

But Aguirre said allegations linking Trillanes and De Lima to the incident were not backed by sufficient evidence.

“I categorically deny any involvement in the stabbing incident of Jaybee Sebastian. Why would I even do that? It is totally absurd,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Anyway, Aguirre and his gang better get their stories straight because we will have a full blown Senate inquiry to get the truth out,” he added.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier said someone may want Jaybee Sebastian silenced to prevent him from testifying at the congressional inquiry into drug proliferation at the national penitentiary. JE