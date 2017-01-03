Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Oil price hike takes effect third day of New Year

/ 03:18 PM January 03, 2017
AFP FILE PHOTO

The surge on gasoline and diesel prices took effect on Tuesday, following the announcement of an oil price increase by several companies on Monday.

Flying V, Total, Shell, and Phoenix have announced that they would implement an additional P0.60 per liter for diesel and P0.70 per liter for gasoline on Tuesday, just three days into 2017.

It is expected that other companies will follow within the day.

Radyo Inquirer reported this is the fourth consecutive week that companies announced an oil price increase. JE/rga

