Cagayan farmer kills brother in land feud

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan—A 22-year-old farmer killed his older brother on Monday (Jan. 2) following a quarrel over land in Baggao, Cagayan, police said on Tuesday.

Jayson Borquillo, 28, died when his brother, Christian, stabbed him 12 times in Barangay (village) Bunugan, said Senior Insp. Jose Duruin Jr., Baggao chief of police.

The brothers were feuding over a farm and the argument turned into a brawl, until Christian grabbed a knife and stabbed Jayson. Christian surrendered to the police./rga

ADVERTISEMENT