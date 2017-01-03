On Target: Use extreme measures against most corrupt

Corrupt officials in the executive branch, reform!

President Digong will start

ridding his turf of corrupt officials this year. He has no jurisdiction over those in the judiciary and legislature.

The President dismissed outright two associate commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration who were seen on CCTV cameras receiving bribe money.

If memory serves me right, Mano Digong even said that just as he did to officials allegedly protecting drug syndicates, he would shame these corrupt executives by naming them publicly.

More than anything else, corruption in government has retarded the country’s economic progress.

If the President is dead serious in drastically decreasing corrupt practices in government, he might want to adopt the unorthodox method he has employed in his war on drugs.

Utterly corrupt officials might be made to disappear or assassinated by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Of course, these officials must first be warned to stop their nefarious activities and indirectly told of the dire consequences should they continue.

That is a surefire way the President can minimize, if not totally eliminate, corruption in government.

Charging them in court or in the Office of the Ombudsman and Sandiganbayan seems to have little or no effect on eradicating corruption.

Trials take a long, long time and most judges can be bribed.

The Sandiganbayan, for example, convicts only small-time grafters.

There is no doubt that we have a very corrupt judiciary.

Government officials who have amassed ill-gotten wealth by using their position are willing to share the booty with judges hearing their cases and many magistrates are only too willing to take bribes.

Assassinate the most corrupt or make them disappear and the fear will be so great bribe-taking and stealing of public funds will no longer take place in government.

Babes Romualdez, one of the columnists I respect who writes for another paper, has criticized Glock’s selection as the PNP service firearm.

Babes said Glock is unsafe since it has no external safety lock like other pistols such as the 1911 model .45 cal. pistol.

I am a Glock user and I find the protruding safety pin on its trigger safer than other pistols whose safety is manipulated by thumb.

A loaded Glock will not fire if dropped accidentally because it’s inherent in the gun that the trigger should be pulled before it can fire.

Other loaded pistols fire accidentally if they are dropped; an example is the .45 cal. pistol.

Glock was invented to replace the revolver which has no external safety mechanism; its safety is on the long trigger pull.

Aside from the protruding metal tab on the trigger, Glock has a long trigger pull like that of a revolver.

Babes also said that Glock cannot use “reloads” because of its unique design and rifling in the barrel.

Reloads are fired cartridges that have been reprimed, refilled with gunpowder and refitted with new heads or bullets.

Yes, Babes is right when he said firing reloads takes a toll on the Glock’s barrel, but that is if the reloaded ammunition is made of lead.

There are many local gun stores and gunsmiths – like Armscor and True Weight – that coat reloads to fit Glock.

Besides, reloaded lead ammo is also not good for other gun barrels.

By the way, 50 percent of police departments and armed forces worldwide use Glock.