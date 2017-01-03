Can’t join Quiapo procession? Try FB Live

Black Nazarene devotees too ill to withstand the hours-long “traslacion” (transfer) on Jan. 9 may now look forward to the devotional procession being broadcast on Facebook.

Priests from Quiapo Church plan to live-stream the Feast of the Black Nazarene on the popular social networking site to reach sick devotees who cannot join the procession.

“We will try to broadcast it on Facebook Live for the first time. Filipino devotees thirst and yearn to be part of the procession. We will try our best to do it,” said Msgr. Hernando Coronel, parish priest of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, in a press briefing on Monday.

The traslacion commemorates the first procession transferring the life-size image of Jesus Christ from a church in Intramuros to the minor basilica in Quiapo on Jan. 9, 1767.

The procession now involves the transfer of the image from Quirino Grandstand, having been brought there a day or two before Jan. 9.

Millions brave the crowds and sweltering heat in their attempt to touch the image of the Black Nazarene, a procession that takes hours or even an entire day.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the country’s biggest religious activities but is usually marred by injuries and deaths of devotees.

Coronel said the attempt to broadcast the traslacion on Facebook Live was aimed at reaching sick devotees too weak to physically join the procession.

“If you are ill but your desire to take part in the procession is there, then God knows that already. Filipinos really want to be part of it and have a connection with God,” he said.

He likened it to Sunday Masses broadcast on television so that those who cannot physically hear Mass may do so in the comfort of their home.

“However, taking part in the actual traslacion is still different,” Coronel said, encouraging devotees to join the religious procession despite the convenience of modern technology.

Net-savvy devotees may follow Quiapo Church’s official Facebook page, “Quiapo Church–Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.”