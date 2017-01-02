Drug and rape-slay suspect shot dead in Antique drug bust

ILOILO CITY — There is no let up in the war on drugs and the death toll continues to rise in the new year.

Police operatives gunned down a laborer in Culasi town in Antique on Sunday afternoon in a buy-bust operation.

Elphy Sagpao, 42, allegedly fought it out with policemen under the Culasi police station, the Provincial Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group and the Regional Public Safety Battalion during the operation around 4:47 p.m. at Barangay Esperanza in Culasi.

Sagpao was also facing criminal complaints for allegedly raping and killing the eight-year-old granddaughter of his common law wife in 2016.

Sagpao was brought to the Culasi District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by physicians.

He was the first drug suspect who died in a police operation in the municipality, said PO1 Elisa Grace Singson, community relations officer of the Culasi police station.

Police recovered a .38-revolver with four rounds of ammunition and an empty shell from Sagpao.

Sagpao was the 17th suspected drug personality killed in police operations in Western Visauas since July 1. At least 15 other drug suspects have also been killed by unknown assailants in the same period in the region.

The continued killings have provoked outcry from church groups and human rights organizations and advocates. SFM