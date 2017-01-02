DOJ to hear case vs 6 suspects in P3-B San Juan drug bust

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to hear the criminal case filed against six suspects arrested in the P3-billion drug bust operations in San Juan City last Dec. 23.

Suspects Shi Gui Xiong aka “Xiong,” 44 years old; Che Wen De aka “Jacky Tan,” 44 years old; Wu Li Yong aka David Go, 44 years old; and their alleged Filipino cohorts Abdullah Mahmod Jahmal, 33 years old; Salim Cocodao Arafat, 19 years old; and Basher Tawaki Jamal, 19 are expected to appear and respond to the criminal complaint filed against them.

There are facing a case for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically for manufacture, trading, delivery, distribution, possession and transportation of illegal drugs.

The drug bust in San Juan is by far the biggest haul under the Duterte administration.

All six suspects were charged before the DOJ last Dec. 27. They underwent inquest proceedings before Assistant State Prosecutors Mary Jane Sytat and Ethel Rhea Suril.

Assisted by public attorney, they opted to answer the charges in a PI as they waived their right to immediate resolution of charges for their immediate release.