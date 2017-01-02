PNP yet to rule on case of 15-year-old girl shot in the head

The Philippine National Police has yet to determine whether the case of 15-year-old Emmelyn Villanueva, who is currently in deep coma after suffering a gunshot wound in the head, is a result of a shooting incident or a stray bullet accident during the New Year’s Eve revelry.

“It’s still early to really determine if this was a stray bullet incident or was there really an encounter or a shooting incident,” Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, PNP’s deputy chief for operations, said in a press conference at Camp Crame on Monday.

Apolinario said the PNP is “looking at all angles and possibilities” in the case.

He said the PNP’s Crime Laboratory and forensic experts were currently studying the firearm used and trajectory of the bullet, which could determine whether Villanueva was indeed hit by a stray bullet.

Emmelyn’s family said she was watching a fireworks display near a basketball court on Sacristia Street in Barangay San Agustin when she suddenly fell to the ground.

It was only when she was brought to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila, when her family found out that a bullet struck her.

But the Northern Police District, which has jurisdiction over Malabon City, clarified that there was a gunman who fired the bullet deliberately. Villanueva, however, was not the target.

The Malabon police said the area where the gunman was probably standing was roughly 500 meters away from Villanueva’s position.

Asked if it was possible that a bullet half a kilometer away from Villanueva could reach her, Apolinario said it depends of the bullet’s trajectory, the terrain and the kind of firearm used.

“‘Yung ganong information should altogether be evaluated kung talagang aabot ‘yung bala, what kind of firearm or pistol that can reach 500 meters. May umaabot na baril na ganyan up to 1 kilometer pa,” he said.