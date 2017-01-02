Manila traffic enforcers to start wearing body cameras

Traffic enforcers in Manila will start wearing body cameras this year.

In a statement, the local government said members of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) would be required to wear body cameras to prevent “under-the-table” transactions with traffic violators.

According to MTPB chief Dennis Alcoreza, the body camera will serve as evidence on what actually transpires when enforcers are apprehending traffic violators.

Alcroreza said it would also serve as protection for the traffic enforcers against rude motorists.

Each body camera costs P8,500 to P12,000.

Last Nov. 28, Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada dismissed over 600 MTPB enforcers.

There are currently 92 enforcers undergoing training to replace those who have been dismissed.