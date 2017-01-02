PCG officer, Army members nabbed for illegal discharge of firearms

An officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from Pasacao, Camarines Sur was arrested for illegal discharge of firearms.

Police Officer 3 (PO3) Ryan Lumbre, Coast Guard detachment commander, was arrested Jan. 1, around 5 p.m.

The police confiscated a 9mm gun and an empty 9mm shell from Lumbre.

Earlier, the police also arrested members of the Philippine Army for the same offense.

Arrested were Privates First Class Kevin Fajilgutan, John Rey Calansa and Leonard Magro, members of the 514th Engineering Construction Battalion. CDG