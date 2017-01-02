Sunday, January 1, 2017
Queen Elizabeth misses second church service with heavy cold

/ 07:50 AM January 02, 2017
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 27, 2016 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed on a visit to the town of Poundbury, southwest England. Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Year's Day church service on January 1, 2017, because of a lingering "heavy cold" that also forced her to stay at home on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England, will not join other members of the royal family as they attend church in Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JUSTIN TALLIS

This file photo taken on October 27, 2016 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is photographed on a visit to the town of Poundbury, southwest England. Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Year’s Day church service on January 1, 2017, because of a lingering “heavy cold” that also forced her to stay at home on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England, will not join other members of the royal family as they attend church in Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England.  AFP

LONDON, United Kingdom — Queen Elizabeth II missed a New Year’s Day church service on Sunday because of a lingering “heavy cold” that also forced her to stay at home on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace said.

The 90-year-old, the world’s longest reigning monarch, is however continuing to receive her red boxes containing official papers and is up and about, a royal source said.

The queen as usual spent Christmas at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, with members of her family.

The royals normally attend church services at the local St Mary Magdalene church but the queen, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England, missed the Christmas Day ceremony.

Ahead of Sunday’s service, the palace said in a statement: “Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today.

“The queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

The monarch’s 95-year-old husband Prince Philip had also been suffering from a cold and the royal couple’s journey to Sandringham was delayed by a day because of their illness.

When she failed to appear on Christmas Day, speculation grew about the queen’s health, and a fake report on Twitter that she died prompted news stories in some of the tabloid newspapers.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was well enough to attend church both on Christmas Day and on Sunday, when he arrived in a car in pouring rain.

Among the royals attending on Sunday were two of their children, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

When asked about her mother’s health, Anne said she was “better”, according to the Daily Mirror. CBB

