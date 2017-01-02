Sunday, January 1, 2017
State Department: 35 Russian diplomats leave US

/ 05:09 AM January 02, 2017
Russian compound in Maryland - 29 Dec 2016

In this photo, taken Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, an entrance to the grounds of a riverfront compound near Centreville, Maryland, that has been used by Russian Federation diplomats for years is blocked to reporters by State Department personnel. As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

WASHINGTON — The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election. Obama also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The State Department said Sunday that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.

