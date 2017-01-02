Sunday, January 1, 2017
PNP chief:  Campaign to reduce fireworks injuries ‘resounding success’

By: - Reporter / @JeromeAningINQ
/ 01:12 AM January 02, 2017
PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. RAFFY LERMA/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA — Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa has called the efforts by the Department of Health, other government agencies, and local government units to minimize fireworks-related injuries this holiday season a “resounding success.”

In a statement, Dela Rosa said he was “particularly pleased” with the DOH report of a 60-percent reduction in firecracker-related medical emergency cases recorded nationwide, compared with the five-year average recorded since 2010.
“This noteworthy improvement can be attributed to the vigilance of the police with the support of the community in enforcing prohibitions against illegal firecrakers and indiscriminate firing of guns, the heightened awareness of the public through government and NGO information efforts and the inter-agency coordination by health officials, local governments and law enforcement,” he said.Overall, Dela Rosa said, the entire holiday season has been “generally peaceful with no serious untoward incidents reported by the police regional offices.””Let me also congratulate the police for maintaining their vigilance throughout the holiday season.  I would also like to thank the various government agencies, as well as the public, for their continuous support and cooperation to the police,” Dela Rosa added.

Dela Rosa earlier ordered police stations aroung the country to conduct patrols from 5 p.m., Dec. 31 to 5 a.m., Jan. 1 to monitor and deter celebratory gunfire and illegal use of firecrackers.  All those on administrative posts were told to join the patrols.

The PNP maintains separate statistics for cases related to celebratory gunfire and firecracker-related injuries and arrests under the “Ligtas Paskuhan 2016” campaign which covers Dec. 16, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017.

As of 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2016 (Sunday), the PNP’s data from its regional offices showed one person was killed in Metro Manila while nine others from around the country were injured by stray bullets.

Illegal discharges of firearms also led to death of one person in Central Visayas and the injury of another in Calabarzon during the period.

At total of 15 people, including one policeman and one soldier, were arrested for illegal discharge of firearms while 13 others—four policemen and the rest civilians—remained at large.

Also arrested were 18 civilians for illegal possession, use or sale of firecrackers prohibited by national and local laws.  Seven suspects are at large.

A total of 118 people—59 or more than half of them from Metro Manila—also suffered firecracker-related injuries during the period.  SFM

