NCRPO: Girl in Malabon shot, not hit by stray bullet

The Metro Manila police on Sunday clarified that the 15-year-old girl who was in critical condition was not hit by a stray bullet but shot by a still unidentified gunman in Malabon City.

Police Director Oscar Albayalde, regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), vowed to the family of Emmelyn Villanueva that justice will be swift for their daughter.

The Department of Health earlier said that Villanueva was hit by a stray bullet in the head while watching a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. She is currently in deep coma and is admitted to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albayalde, however, said Villanueva was a victim of a shooting incident that happened on Sacristia Street in Barangay (village) San Agustin.

“We send our prayers for her recovery and vow to her family that we will investigate her case. Justice will be served,” Albayalde said in a statement to the media on Jan. 1.

He said the Malabon City police is currently investigating the case.

Statements from witnesses are taken being taken to identify the gunman for the filing of appropriate case in court, Albayalde added.

A directive from Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said police commanders who would fail to solve indiscriminate firing cases and arrest suspects in 24 hours since the incident would be removed from their posts.