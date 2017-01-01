Aguirre: DOJ to continue antidrug, anticorruption initiatives

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Sunday vowed to continue the reform-oriented initiatives of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies.

The justice chief said the reforms were in line with the antidrug and anticorruption mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“To the Filipino people, you have my solemn reassurance that under my watch, we will pursue our reform-oriented initiatives in the DOJ with determination and we will serve the people with newfound dedication and vigor,” Aguirre said in his New Year message.

“As we usher in the New Year, I join everyone in their collective hope and prayer for a better Philippines in 2017. May all our dreams and aspirations for ourselves and for our love ones be realized,” Aguirre added.

He invited all employees and officials of the DOJ and its attached agencies “to join us in all our efforts to realize a corruption-free DOJ.”

Aguirre earlier ordered that officials and employees undergo drug test. He also called on every employee to report any corruption activities.

Earlier, he said there were people in the DOJ who wanted him out of office.

He also recently banned personal appliances inside the department to reduce the P1.2-million monthly electricity expenses of the department.