Bato: Holidays ‘generally peaceful’ but 9 stray bullet cases recorded

The Philippine National Police has declared the celebration of Christmas and New Year as “generally peaceful” without serious untoward incidents but it also noted that nine cases of stray bullet injuries and a death that have been recorded in different areas in the country.

In a statement on Jan. 1, Sunday, PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa congratulated the members of the 160,000-strong police force, Department of Health, other government agencies and local government units for the “resounding success” of their campaign to reduce firecracker-related injuries this year.

The DOH earlier announced that injuries recorded throughout the holiday season totaled 350, which is 60 percent lower compared to the same period last year (beginning Dec. 21). This was also lower than the five-year average from 2011 to 2015.

“I am particularly pleased with the DOH report of a 60% reduction in firecracker-related medical emergency cases recorded nationwide compared with the 5-year average recorded since (2010),” Dela Rosa said.

“This noteworthy improvement can be attributed to the vigilance of the police with the support of the community in enforcing prohibitions against illegal firecrackers and indiscriminate firing of guns, the heightened awareness of the public through government and non-government organizations’ information efforts, and the inter-agency coordination by health officials, local governments, and law enforcement,” he said.

Dela Rosa, however, noted that nine isolated cases of stray bullet incidents—with one person killed—were monitored by the police.

Latest data from the PNP’s National Operations Center said the lone fatality came from Metro Manila but it did not provide further details on the case. Three persons also suffered injuries after being hit by stray bullets in the region.

One of the wounded persons in Metro Manila is in critical condition. Emmelyn Villanueva, 15, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while watching a fireworks display on New Year’s eve.

The other casualties came from the regions of Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Soccsksargen and Cordillera. CDG