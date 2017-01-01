Zero fire, stray bullet cases in Cebu City’s New Year welcome

CEBU CITY — Not a single fire incident nor any individual hit by a stray bullet were reported in Cebu City at the start of 2017.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office, said they had not received reports of indiscriminate firing nor persons hit by stray bullets in the city.

Doria, in a report, said they seized illegally sold firecrackers that included five boxes of picolo, 300 stick whistle bombs, 144 triangles, 30 dragon eggs, 100 baby rockets, 20 colorful flash thunders, and 100 pieces of kwites (baby rocket).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s generally peaceful in Cebu City at the start of the year,” he told the Inquirer.

With regards to peace and order, Doria said they intend to have more successful police operations as they continue the government’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs. CDG