New UN chief’s appeal: Put peace first

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations’ 9th secretary general, on Sunday called for nations to “put peace first” in their agenda.

In an appeal released on January 1, Guterres talked about a question that “weighs heavily on [his] heart.”

“How can we help the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guterres, who was UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015, said people are subjected to violence and massive evacuations every day while hospitals and aid workers are attacked.

“No one wins these wars; everyone loses,” he said, adding that trillions of dollars are spent on “destroying societies and economies.”

“Whole regions are destabilized and the new threat of global terrorism affects us all.”

He urged people to have a “shared” New Year’s resolution — “Let us resolve to put peace first.”

“Let us make 2017 a year in which we all – citizens, governments, leaders – strive to overcome our differences” through “solidarity and compassion,” “dialogue and respect,” he said.

“From ceasefires on the battlefield, to compromise at the negotiating table to reach political solutions…Peace must be our goal and our guide,” he said.

“All that we strive for as a human family – dignity and hope, progress and prosperity – depends on peace. But peace depends on us,” Guterres said.

“Let us make 2017 a year for peace,” he said.

Before working with the UN, Guterres served as the prime minister of Portugal. During that time, he was involved in the international effort to resolve the crisis in East Timor.

He was also a member of the Portuguese Parliament for 17 years. CDG