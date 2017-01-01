DOH: Firecracker injuries 60% less than 5-year average

As of Jan. 1, Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the firecracker-related injuries numbered 350, which is 60 percent lower compared to the same period last year (beginning Dec. 21).

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said the figure was 60 percent lower than the five-year average from 2011 to 2015.

Of the 350 incidents, two were due to ingestion.

Most of the firecracker-related injuries came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 211 cases, followed by Western Visayas with 34 cases and 29 cases in Central Luzon.

In NCR, most cases were from Manila with 81. Next was Quezon City with 48 and 23 from Marikina.

Ubial said most of the victims were male. The youngest victim was two-years old.

The DOH added that the main culprit was piccolo with 132 injuries, 44 were hurt by kwitis, 19 were due to luces and 19 were caused by fountain sparklers. CBB