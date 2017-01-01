Firecracker injuries drop in Manila hospital’s New Year tally

At total of 43 firecracker-related injuries and four cases resulting from gunshots have been reported to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC) since Dec 21.

As of 2:45 a.m., today, the JRMMC tally showed the total number of firecracker-related injuries at 39 comprised of 25 cases of blast burn, 13 eye injuries and an amputation. Most were caused by piccolo and lucis.

Majority of the injuries involved the hands (20), the eyes (13), arm and forehead (2), lower extremities (2) and the face (1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Only four new cases were added in the succeeding five hours for a total of 43 cases by 7:40 a.m.

The JRRMC counted a total of 149 firecracker-related injuries from the period of December 2015 (48) to January 2016 (101). This is 106 cases less than the latest figure.

“Although our goal is zero casualty, we are very happy there are fewer people affected by firecrackers this year,” said Dr. Daverick de Jesus, the hospital’s officer of the day.

Danivic dela Cruz, 24, was teary eyed from pain after “Bay Blade” firecrackers he was holding blew up in his hand while he was celebrating along Mayor Guerrero St. in Tondo, Manila.

Nurses and doctors were surprised as Jonas Manlapig, 21, who was wearing a black lace see-through dress, walked toward the emergency desk complaining of blast injury.

Manlapig was injured by the kwitis that he lighted along V. Serrano Street in Manila. He was fully made up, wearing a dress and a rubber shoes for a costume party on New Year’s Eve..

De Jesus also noted that most of the cases that involved children were caused by Picolo.

One of them, 9-year-old Matt Jolo Arenas injured his finger.

Another kid, also injured by Picolo, said he was prodded by friends to try it.

“I envied my friends who knew how to light firecrackers,” he said teary-eyed when interviewed by Inquirer at the hospital at about 10:30 p.m.

“I will not try it again,” he said.

At about 10 pm, two-year-old Kyo Manga, his father Cristopher and 62-year-old grandmother, Josefina dela Cruz, were on the street when hit by fireworks.

The two shooting incidents recorded at the hospital were intentional, De Jesus said.

One was the case of a 15-year-old girl who was shot in Malabon.

“One of the witnesses said, they knew the suspects,” De Jesus said.

The Malabon City police is investigating the case.

There were also a stabbing case perpetrated by a drunk man, a hit and run incident in Navotas, and adults who were accidentally hit by fireworks.

Surgeon Mark Anthony Arias, chief orthopedic resident of Jose Reyes, said they were aiming for less than 100 incidents this year.

Arias said their monitoring started in September, but their count for firecracker-related injuries started from Dec 21.

“The campaign started very early. We (Department of Health) have infomercials, poster campaigns and a shame campaign, in collaboration with the local government units,” he said.

In various areas in Manila, more people preferred to blow their trumpets and did not use firecrackers as these are safer and more practical.

Village watchman Josie dela Cruz of Barangay 334 in Quiricada, Manila, said she and her husband tied cans to their tricycle as they roamed their barangay to create noise.

“That’s a lot better and sweeter,” she said. Her savings from not buying 3 Judas’ Belt firecrackers, which cost around 1,500 served as their additional fund for food.

Earlier, around 50 lechon were served on New Year’s Eve in Pasig City for the annual Pakalog Festival. CBB