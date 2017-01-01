2 gunshot victims taken to EAMC shortly after New Year revelery

Two gunshot victims were reported at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) as of 1:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day, while 21 fireworks related injuries were reported at the hospital as of 12:58 a.m.

The first victim, a man who lives in the Commonwealth Avenue area of Quezon City, was shot intentionally, according to his cousin.

The cousin said that they had been drinking inside their house when a neighbor came in and shot the victim several times on the face, in front of eveyone else.

The cousin said that he could not recognize the gunman because everything happened so fast.

Doctors at the hospital said the victim was in critical condition.

The other victim, who is 16-year-old male, was hit by a stray bullet on his left shoulder while watching fireworks with her cousins outside their home.

An uncle of the victim said his family just “borrowed” the teenager from his mother for the New Year’s Eve revelry. The mother, as of this writing, still didn’t know of the incident.

The doctors said the teenager was in stable condition. –Ed Margareth Barahan, INQUIRER.net /ATM