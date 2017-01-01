Meet Shammah Jane Bolon, New Year baby girl

Say hello to a bouncing New Year baby girl, Shammah Jane Bolon, who was born at exactly midnight at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila.

Baby Jane, who weighs 5.7 lbs., is the second child of 19-year-old Mary Rose Bolon.

About a minute after Jane was born, Joy de Castro gave birth to a boy, who still remained unnamed as of this writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Kisslyn Purificacion, was waiting to deliver her first son at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center as of press time.

Purificacion’s mother said her daughter has yet to find out what name she would give to her New Year baby.

Purificacion had been waiting for three hours at the hospital while watching doctors and nurses attend to victims of firecrackers-related injury. /ATM