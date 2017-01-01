‘Stray bullet’ hits 15-year-old girl, pedicab driver shot

A 15-year-old teenager was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit in the head reportedly by a stray bullet in Malabon, while in another incident a pedicab driver was shot by unidentified man on motorcycle in Manila.

Emilyn Villanueva was standing near her house on Sacristia Street at around 11:30 p.m. when a bullet pierced her head, according to Insp. Dennis Javier, chief of the Malabon City Police Station.

Villanueva was brought to Pagamutang Bayan ng Malabon before being rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC).

The attending nurse from the Pagamutang Bayan ng Malabon told reporters that Villanueva passed out after the incident.

Javier said investigators checking out if it was really a stray bullet that hit Villanueva.

Since Dec, 21, there are already four victims of stray bullets that had been taken to JRRMC.

In Tondo, Manila, 49-year-old Ronaldo Ramos was shot in the belly while he was waiting for his next pedicab passenger a few minutes after midnight.

According to witnesses, the gunman, who sped off immediately, looked like a teenager.

Ramos was immediately brought by his brother Rodelio to JRMMC.

Rodelio said the victim had no known enemies and was not included in the drug watch list.

“My brother was not a drug user and he did not surrender to the police,” Rodelio said. “I don’t have an idea why he was shot.”

The PNP also recorded two stabbing victims brought to JRMMC during the New Year’s Eve revelry. /ATM