Man shot dead a few hours before new year

A man was shot dead just a few hours before the new year in front of a gasoline station on Marcos highway in Antipolo, Rizal.

According to a report by radio station dzBB, the man was riding on his motorcycle when he was shot by unknown gunman.

A witness said the assailant was just walking.

The witness said the sound of the shots probably drowned out by the sound of firecrackers and fireworks.

People around the area only noticed the body a few minutes after the shooting.

They were not familiar with the victim, saying he could have come from another place. –Ed Margareth Barahan/INQUIRER.net /ATM