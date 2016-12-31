Duterte seeks people’s partnership in war on drugs

As Filipinos prepare to face the new year, President Rodrigo Duterte called on them to support his administration’s key programs, including the war on drugs, and urged them to have determination and spirit so that they could take on any challenges that 2017 would bring.

Mr. Duterte’s crackdown on the illegal drug trade was one of the defining programs of his six-month administration.

Solemn duty

It has been marked by the surrender of 1,003,118 drug users and pushers, arrest of some 42,000 more, and “neutralization” of more than 2,000 “drug personalities.” But the war on drugs has also drawn controversy because of the summary killings of suspects.

In his New Year message, the President urged Filipinos to enjoy this time of the year by “demonstrating love, solidarity, understanding, happiness, and optimism toward our personal ambitions and national aspirations.”

For himself and his government, he vowed that they would keep tabs on their work to check if it was beneficial to citizens.

“Many will forget the events of the past year. But we, in government, will remember because it is our solemn duty to evaluate our work and make sure that its gains redound to the common good,” he said.

He wished for a “fruitful and meaningful” new year. “Let us all welcome 2017 with renewed determination and a reinvigorated spirit so that we can surmount the challenges ahead,” he said.

More jobs

Mr. Duterte invited Filipinos to be the government’s partners in the fight against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption.

He also called for their help in attaining a lively business environment by attracting investments, and creating more job opportunities, which, he said, was crucial to keeping Filipinos at home instead of having them forced to look for jobs abroad.

“The achievement of these goals will reclaim order and safety in our communities and will enable us to restore the public’s trust in government and in our people’s capacity to serve,” he said.

In a report released on Friday, Malacañang highlighted the “most compelling” accomplishments of the various departments from July 1 to Dec. 30, several of them linked to Mr. Duterte’s controversial crackdown on the narcotics trade.

Malacañang also highlighted the strides made in the administration’s ongoing peace talks with communist and Moro rebels, the arrest of members of terror groups, the higher number of registered investments in the country, the faster delivery of various government services and the approval of major infrastructure projects.

Action than words

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said credibility mattered and leadership was “better measured by action than words.”

Mr. Duterte’s half year in office brought about drastic changes in governance, Andanar said.

“Six months have passed since his inauguration as

the 16th President, the nation has already witnessed drastic changes in public governance characterized by courageous and compassionate leadership and constant performance,”

he said.

“The President hit the ground running in the first six months and we expect much more will be done in the succeeding months and years,” he added.