Drug surrenderer killed in Cebu

CEBU CITY—A drug user who had surrendered to the police’s Oplan Tokhang was killed by one of two men on board a motorcycle about 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Toledo City, about 56.6 km west of here.

Melchor Buling-Buling, 27, a driver of a motorcycle for hire, was standing on the roadside in Barangay Poog when a motorcycle stopped in front of him.

The passenger of the motorcycle then shot him and the vehicle sped off, said PO3 Junard Cinco of Toledo City police station.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle wore bonnets.

Buling-buling died of multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Police recovered seven empty bullet shells of a caliber .45-cal. pistol at the crime scene.

Cinco said they were still investigating on the motive behind the killing.

Jimmy Camañan, a close relative of Buling-Buling, said the victim just came from his house to help prepare the food that would be served during the New Year’s Eve revelry.

He said Buling-Buling was a drug user who had surrendered during Oplan Tokang, a campaign that involved police knocking on the doors of suspected drug users and pushers to ask them to change their ways.