Public warned over news with suspicious content

Against the backdrop of an escalating number of hoaxes and false news spread online, experts have warned the public to be more thoughtful in reading news particularly sourced from social or unknown media outlets.

The chair of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) in Indonesia, Suwarjono, said that if the news contained or promoted hate fueled-messages against certain religious or ethnic groups, the credibility should be questioned.

“We have to be aware of websites that pretend to be online media news portals but which produce provocative, one-sided and biased content. Unlike mainstream media, those sites do not follow the journalism code of ethic,” he said on Friday.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has repeatedly conveyed a deep concern about the proliferation of fake news circulating online, prompting him to convene a Cabinet meeting with relevant ministries to find the best possible solution to clamp down on it. One of the most recent false news stories, according to the President, was about the influx of millions of Chinese workers who were alleged to have entered the country and taken the jobs of locals.

Legal Aid Institute for the Press (LBH Pers) executive director Nawawi Bahrudin said the government might need to form an independent team consisting of experts in relevant subjects to evaluate unregistered media.

“It’s important, for example, to find out whether the online media sites have patrons, organizational structures and offices,” he said.

Press Council chair Yosep Adi Prasetyo has revealed that of 43,400 Indonesian online media sites, only 234 have been registered with the council.