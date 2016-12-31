Duterte can become ‘the best president’ if … — Lacson

President Rodrigo Duterte could become the “best president” the country would ever have if he would discard some of his “old habits” and “develop some good traits of a national leader,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Saturday.

“For a start, he can “Google” how to become a real statesman,” Lacson said in a statement.

“The bottom line for me is, I want him to succeed because like him and most Filipinos, I also love my country. There may not be a better gift that my and the president’s generation can bequeath to the next generation than a proud Filipino nation worthy of respect from all the other countries in the world,” he said.

The senator said Duterte should look at Singapore, sans its dictatorial rule, as a good role model to follow.

Starting next year, Lacson also hopes that the President would become “multi-dimensional.”

“Anyway, the anti-drug war is being addressed with more than enough vigor by our law enforcement agencies, particularly the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation. He can still be the driving force behind the scene,” said the senator, who chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

He said Duterte could also make a difference in the government’s fight against corruption, citing the President’s “political will and resoluteness in getting things done.”

“Once corruption is eradicated, many great things can happen to our country as a matter of course,” the senator added. CBB