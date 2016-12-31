Robredo wishing for ‘good change’ in 2017

“May the good kind of change be placed in our hearts.”

Vice President Leni Robredo gave this message amid the government’s bloody drug war — a “change” President Duterte promised to Filipinos — and as the country ushered in the New Year.

“This coming year, may the good kind of change be placed in our hearts, in our daily lives, and in our being Filipinos. Let us live simply, appreciate the simple joys, deepen our service to our loved ones, and widen our understanding of the plight of those in the margins,” Robredo said in her New Year’s message issued on Saturday.

The Vice President also called on Filipinos to remain hopeful in the coming year that what is good and right will triumph in the end,

“This new year brings new opportunities. Let us all remain hopeful, always have faith that in the end, what is good and what is right will prevail,” she said.

“I, together with my family and the Office of the Vice President, wish everyone a happy new year,” Robredo said.

“May our homes be filled with light and peace as we welcome the new year. Peace in our homes enables us to remain strong whatever storms may pass our country. We can see the light even in the darkest night as long as we know how to be thankful in our hearts,” she said.

Robredo recently resigned from the Cabinet of President Duterte as the housing chair after she was ordered to stop joining meetings in Malacañang. The Malacañang has cited “irreconcilable differences” between her and the President as the reason for the order.

The former Camarines Sur Rep. has been critical of President Duterte’s method of ridding the country of drugs and criminality, condemning the rising number of deaths in his drug war. CBB