Unite behind gov’t reform, shift to federalism—Alvarez

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Saturday urged the Filipino people to forge a “strong unity” behind the government’s reform agenda and to “open your eyes” particularly on the proposed shift to federal from the present presidential form of government.

“As we enter 2017, let us forge a strong unity behind the reform agenda of the Duterte administration. Let us all work together to put an end to mass poverty strengthen our democratic institutions, and move our country forward,” Alvarez said in his New Year’s message.

“Let us take the first of the many giant steps we as one nation must undertake to effect a paradigm shift by changing our form of government from presidential to federal. Let’s all open our eyes that it is only through federalism that we can break the barriers of a fatally flawed Manila-centrist government to one that grants political and economic autonomy to all of our country’s regions,” he said.

The Speaker was the first to file a bill on federalism at the House of Representatives as soon as President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office last June 30.

Alvarez noted that in just six months in office, the Duterte administration has already made significant gains “not only in the war on illegal drugs and in fighting crime and corruption, but also in laying the ground for sustained socio-economic advance, lasting peace and political reforms.”

In the House of Representatives, he said, the first six months of the 17th Congress has been “very productive.”

“We have deliberated upon and passed meaningful legislation aimed at enhancing economic growth, social progress and political stability over the long term. I am proud to say that the House of

Representatives worked really hard in the past six months to pass laws consistent with the comprehensive reform program of the Duterte administration,” he said.

“But we cannot be complacent. Much work remains to be done, and we commit to work even harder in the months ahead so that our nation can attain peace and prosperity that we all hope for,” the Speaker added. CDG