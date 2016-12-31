Pay ‘collateral’ victims of drug war — Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson wants the government to compensate victims of its war on illegal drugs.

Lacson, chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, took to social media Friday night to air the suggestion.

“Unintended killings or collateral damage, especially the ‘slippers’ victims of the government’s anti-drug war must at least be compensated,” Lacson said in his Twitter account.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier apologized for “unintended” killings in his administration’s war on drugs, citing as example some children who were killed in a crossfire.

“I would admit that there were killings that were really unintended. Kagaya ‘yung mga bata na tinatamaan sa crossfire,” Duterte said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel on Thursday.

“Well, I’m sorry. There has to be a casualty. And there has to be some drawbacks there,” he added. CBB