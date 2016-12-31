Aid for workers displaced by ‘Nina’ rushed

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) said on Friday it would expedite the release of emergency employment and other aid to workers displaced by Typhoon “Nina,” which left three dead and 10 missing over the Christmas holidays.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has directed regional labor offices in areas affected by the typhoon to speed up the releases of funds from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers, a support program which provides short-term and immediate employment for victims of natural calamities.

“Dole regional directors of the affected regions are under instruction to fast-track the profiling of displaced and affected workers so we can implement the Dole’s emergency employment program and other interventions, including livelihood,” Bello said.

The profiling of affected workers is a standard operating procedure after each calamity, in coordination with local government units and the public employment service offices in the region.

Typhoon Nina slammed into the country early this week, wreaking damage on the Bicol region.

Bello said quick-response teams from Dole regional offices have been activated to assess the extent of damage to firms and establishments, after which they will deliver Dole’s package of assistance to displaced workers.

Among others, the aid package includes employment guidance and counseling, facilitation of payment of separation pay, employment matching and assistance for Social Security System loan applications.

“I told the regional directors to immediately provide the necessary assistance to our displaced workers by giving them income, and at the same time, enlist them for the rehabilitation, clearing and cleaning of their affected communities,” Bello said.

The Dole’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program has several programs for calamity worker-victims.

Under the program, workers in the affected areas work in community and rural rehabilitation work such in declogging, clearing and cleaning of communities, schools and evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways said all national roads and bridges affected by the typhoon have been cleared of debris.

Initial cost of damage to 43 affected road section, two bridges and 13 flood-control structures has been estimated at P216 million.

Round-the-clock clearing operations on affected national roads, highways and bridges have been ongoing since Christmas Day.

Silt and debris have been cleared at Bantayan Bridge 1 on Ligao-Tabaco Road and the Legazpi-Sto. Domingo-Tabaco-Tiwi-Camarines Sur Road, which are now passable to vehicular traffic.