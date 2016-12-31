4 drug suspects dead in shootouts with QC cops

The last week of the year in Quezon City was just as bloody as previous ones as four alleged drug peddlers were killed in separate buy-bust operations by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Their deaths brought to 250 the number of drug suspects killed by the QCPD since July.

On Friday, police gunned down 23-year-old Ricardo Bangit Jr., allegedly a notorious drug pusher on the Novaliches police watch list, on Heavenly Drive in Barangay San Agustin.

Recovered from him was a 9-mm firearm and four sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

In Barangay Gulod, a suspected drug pusher identified as Franklin Mundo, 30, was also killed in an entrapment operation at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on Interior Kawayanan.

Two more men, Raymond Caguita, 32, and Alex Versoza, were shot dead in Barangay Bagbag at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday. They yielded two guns and nine sachets of shabu.