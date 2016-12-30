War on drugs expression of Duterte’s love for PH–Neda chief

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol—The government’s brutal war against illegal drugs is an expression of President Rodrigo Duterte’s love for the country, according to the head of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda Director General Ernesto Pernia, a native of Bohol, said the President only wanted to save the youth from drugs since they were the country’s future leaders.

“That is why he (Mr. Duterte) is obsessed in the war against drugs (since) it will ruin the youth,” said Pernia in his speech during the 120th commemoration of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom held at Plaza Rizal in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Friday morning.

He said the President had the attributes of the national hero: nationalism, love of country, courage and impatience.

“He is a very impatient person,” said Pernia. “He wants to get things quickly. He wants to deliver services.”

In Bohol, at least 30,000 drug dependents had voluntarily surrendered and pledged not to use “shabu” again.

At least 61 drug suspects had been killed but not a single case for extrajudicial killing had been filed at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) here.

Based on the July 1 to Dec. 23 tally of the Philippine National Police, 2,138 drug personalities had been killed nationwide.

At least 3,993 persons have fallen victims to extrajudicial killings as of Dec. 12, according to the PNP.

Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto said Rizal was an idol of many generations.

“Because Rizal is our idol, we commemorate every year his martyrdom,” Chatto said. “Because he symbolizes the real Filipino spirit, always wanting for freedom, always wanting for growth and development.”/rga