Public satisfaction with gov’t dips

Public satisfaction with the top four state institutions fell at the end of the year, echoing the decline in the ratings of the country’s top government officials, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll showed.

According to the Fourth Quarter Social Weather Survey, taken from Dec. 3-6, net satisfaction ratings of President Duterte’s Cabinet and the Senate were down four points each, while that of the Supreme Court and House of Representatives dipped by two points each.

An earlier report from the same survey showed satisfaction ratings of the President slid by a point while decreases ranging from 7 to 12 points were recorded in the net satisfaction scores of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

SWS used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percent.

The Cabinet’s net satisfaction rating in December was “good” +32 (50 percent satisfied minus 17 percent dissatisfied, correctly rounded), from “good” +36 (49 percent satisfied minus 13 percent dissatisfied) in September.

The Senate’s net satisfaction rating was downgraded from “very good” +52 (66 percent satisfied minus 14 percent dissatisfied) to “good” +48 (63 percent satisfied minus 15 percent dissatisfied).

Net satisfaction with the House of Representatives was still “good” and barely changed at +36 (52 percent satisfied minus 17 percent dissatisfied, correctly rounded) from +38 (53 percent satisfied minus 14 percent dissatisfied, correctly rounded).

The Supreme Court’s rating was “good” +38 (56 percent satisfied minus 18 percent dissatisfied) from “good” +40 (54 percent satisfied minus 14 percent dissatisfied). —INQUIRER RESEARCH