House charges Ronnie Dayan

The former security aide of Sen. Leila de Lima was charged in the Department of Justice (DOJ)on Thursday for his refusal to appear promptly in the House justice committee’s inquiry into the illegal drug trade.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, House justice committee chair, filed the criminal complaint for disobedience to summons against Ronnie Dayan on behalf of the House leadership.

Dayan went into hiding after he was tagged as De Lima’s “bagman” who allegedly collected payoffs from drug lords when she was the justice secretary. —MARLON RAMOS

