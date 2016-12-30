Thursday, December 29, 2016
House charges Ronnie Dayan

/ 12:56 AM December 30, 2016
ronnie dayan

Driver/bodyguard Ronnie Dayan takes oath during the Congress hearing on illegal drug trade in National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

The former security aide of Sen. Leila de Lima was charged in the Department of Justice (DOJ)on Thursday for his refusal to appear promptly in the House justice committee’s inquiry into the illegal drug trade.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, House justice committee chair, filed the criminal complaint for disobedience to summons against Ronnie Dayan on behalf of the House leadership.

Dayan went into hiding after he was tagged as De Lima’s “bagman” who allegedly collected payoffs from drug lords when she was  the justice secretary. —MARLON RAMOS

