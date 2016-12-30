Revilla allowed to visit sick dad anew

The Sandiganbayan has allowed detained former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., to visit his ailing father who was hospitalized for the second time this month.

In a two-page minute resolution, the antigraft court’s Special First Division granted Revilla a six-hour furlough on Dec. 29, 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Acting thereon, the court grants the motion for humanitarian considerations,” read the resolution approved by Justices Michael Frederick L. Musngi, Reynaldo P. Cruz, and Roland B. Jurado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, required Revilla to shoulder the Philippine National Police’s expenses for the personal escorts and security measures for his movement outside Camp Crame.

The court said Revilla could only leave Camp Crame an hour before the appointed time. He also has to leave the hospital by the end of his allowed visit.

The court also placed the electronic gadgets of Revilla under the control of the PNP security detail.