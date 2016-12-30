Thursday, December 29, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

Revilla allowed to visit sick dad anew

/ 12:52 AM December 30, 2016
Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr. and Ramon Revilla, Sr. Photo from Office of Sen. Bong Revilla

Senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. and Ramon Revilla, Sr. Photo from Office of Sen. Bong Revilla

The Sandiganbayan has allowed detained former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., to visit his ailing father who was hospitalized for the second time this month.

In a two-page minute resolution, the antigraft court’s Special First Division granted Revilla a six-hour furlough on Dec. 29, 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Acting thereon, the court grants the motion for humanitarian considerations,” read the resolution approved by Justices Michael Frederick L. Musngi, Reynaldo P. Cruz, and Roland B. Jurado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, required Revilla to shoulder the Philippine National Police’s expenses for the personal escorts and security measures for his movement outside Camp Crame.

The court said Revilla could only leave Camp Crame an hour before the appointed time. He also has to leave the hospital by the end of his allowed visit.

The court also placed the electronic gadgets of Revilla  under the control of the PNP security detail.

TAGS: Bong Revilla, Ramon Revilla Jr., Ramon Revilla Sr.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved