Parish priest says Hilongos attack was barbaric

HILONGOS, LEYTE—Rudy Bulfa left his farm in Barangay Campina early on Wednesday to join his uncle and neighbors in going to the plaza where a boxing competition would take place at 7 p.m. as part of the town’s fiesta celebration.

But the 33-year-old farmer never thought it would almost cost his life.

He was one of the 32 people who were wounded when two homemade bombs exploded one after the other in the plaza named after national hero Jose Rizal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard a loud explosion. People then started screaming and running off in different directions. I did not know that I was hit until I saw blood running down my buttocks and legs,” he told the Inquirer at Hilongos District Hospital where he received treatment.

Nineteen more blast victims were treated in the hospital.

The rest were taken to hospitals in Tacloban City, 146 kilometers from here.

“I want those responsible to be punished,” Bulfa said, showing his injuries.

He was not the only one angry about the senseless attack that also wounded 10 children, the youngest only 7 years old.