Duterte:  Violence, fear necessary in war on drugs

MANILA — Violence and fear are necessary in law enforcement, particularly in the war on drugs, according to President Duterte.

Mr. Duterte, in an interview with the online news website Rappler, said violence has been necessary in the government’s crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Mr. Duterte said when asked if violence was necessary.

“There is a need because there is a war,” he added.

He reiterated that his anti-drug campaign would continue until the death of the last pusher.

He has also come to realize that fear is part of making people adhere to the rules.

“In the rule of law, there must be fear,” he said.

He noted that when he was Davao City Mayor, people followed rules— whether on proper parking or firecracker zones— because he punished those who violate the rules.

He recalled that when one questioned him about the ban on firecracker use, he whispered something to that person and did something “not nice” to the person.

“And then everybody followed [the rules],” he said.

But if he would try to approach each person now as President, he would never finish the task, he said.

“I only have six years to keep up with my promises,” he said. SFM