Duterte sorry for ‘unintended’ killings on drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday apologized on his war on drugs’ “unintended” killings.

In an exclusive interview on ANC, Duterte acknowledged and apologized on the collateral damage caused by his war on drugs campaign.

“I admit that there were killings that were really unintended, kagaya yung mga bata na tinamaan sa mga (like those children caught in) crossfire, mga collateral damage, I am sorry, there has to be a casualty and there has to be draw backs,” he said.

He also said that even in criminal law, “you cannot really go after the policemen, pakulong mo (imprison them),” he added.

He said the family or those affected may get compensation from the government.

He also urges the public to support his war on drugs, “because it’s for their own good.” TVJ

