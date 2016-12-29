Palace: Nobody’s laughing about martial law

Who’s laughing about martial law? Nobody is.

So said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Thursday, responding to a statement from the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo that the threat of martial was not a laughing matter.

“The threat of martial law and the desire for a one-man rule can never be a laughing matter. Nor can the threat be exaggerated,” Robredo’s spokesperson, Georgina Hernandez, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When sought for comment during a press briefing in Malacañang, Abella had only this to say: “Nobody’s laughing. Nobody’s laughing about it.”

Palace officials said that Robredo seemed to have “amplified” her concerns when she assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark that he wanted to amend the 1987 Constitution so he could declare martial law, even without the approval of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Robredo said Duterte’s remark was “appalling.”

“To refer to specific provisions in the 1987 Constitution prohibiting such as a ‘reckless reaction’ to the Marcos regime is an insult to the experience of the Filipino nation that endured great suffering and hardship under the martial law regime,” the Vice President said.

Abella already said earlier that the President would only place the entire country under martial law when it is needed to “protect and preserve the safety of the people.” CDG/rga