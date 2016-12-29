Agri, infra damages due to ‘Nina’ reach P681M

A total of P681,234,632 was the overall damage in agriculture and infrastructure in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Bicol caused by Typhoon “Nina,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

Mina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said in a press conference that there were 30,897 homes affected, with 21,225 partially damaged and 9672 totally wrecked.

She also noted that the number of families staying in 831 evacuation centers in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas had been reduced to 37,271 from yesterday’s 42,531.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDRRMC earlier reported an initial assessment of P83,460,000 in damage caused by Typhoon “Nina” in Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro for infrastructure and river control facilities, not including the cost of damage on agriculture.

Marasigan said that 10 more had been added to the 10 fatalities reported yesterday, which they were still verifying. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) also confirmed three deaths, including the casualty in the sunken ship MV Starlite Atlantic in Tingloy, Batangas.

She added that NDRRMC meetings were still ongoing, led by undersecretary Ricardo Jalad.

“These are meetings for gearing up post-disaster needs assessment especially sa mga lugar na nagdeclare ng under state of calamity,” she said.

(These are meetings for gearing up post-disaster needs assessment especially in areas that have been declared under state of calamity.)

NDRRMC asked all agencies to coordinate with them in order to enforce necessary action, especially in areas under the state of calamity. CDG/rga