Man with polio shot dead in Mandaue, Cebu

CEBU CITY — A 42-year old polio-stricken man was shot and killed by one of four persons on board two motorcycles past 11 p.m. on Wednesday in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Sergio Dean, who was also blind in one eye, was on a bench outside his home at Zone Monggos, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue, at 11:47 p.m. when he was repeatedly shot.

PO2 Alfredo Pitallar, Mandaue police investigator, said seven empty shells and two slugs of a .45-caliber pistol were recovered from the scene.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the killing but they are looking into the possibility that it was drug related. CBB/rga