Police seize ‘Goodbye De Lima’ in Bocaue

First there was “Goodbye Napoles.” Now comes “Goodbye De Lima.”

Both are banned firecrackers named after personalities that figured in national controversies.

“Goodbye Napoles” is a firecracker named after Janet Lim Napoles, alleged mastermind of the P10-billion pork barrel scam.

On the other hand, “Goodbye De Lima,” another powerful firecracker, is named after Senator Leila de Lima, one of the staunchest critics of President Duterte. She is being accused of benefiting from drug money when she was still the justice secretary.

The banned firecrackers, among others, were seized during an inspection of pyrotechnic stores led by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday.

The inspection was done in Bocaue town in Bulacan province. Many consider Bocaue as the firecrackers capital of the Philippines.

Dela Rosa was joined by PNP Firearms and Explosives Office head Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag and other officials from the PNP Civil Security Group and the Bulacan provincial police office.

Apart from the “Napoles” and “De Lima,” also confiscated during the inspection were firecrackers dubbed “Goodbye Philippines,” “Super Lolo,” “Pla-Pla,” “Atomic Bomb,” “OG Thunder,” and “Kabase.”

Dela Rosa ordered the immediate disposal of the prohibited firecrackers. CBB/rga