Sotto: Ubial won’t get CA nod if DOH gives out condoms in schools

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell Ubial will not get the approval of the Commission on Appointments (CA) if she pushes through with the planned distribution of condoms to students next year, Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III warned on Thursday.

Sotto issued the warning when sought for comment on the Department of Health’s (DOH) reported plan to distribute condoms starting next school year amid the rising number of cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) among the youth.

The senator said the DOH’s plan was a “wrong approach.”

“I assure you, the Secretary will not pass the CA if they do that,” Sotto, who is a member of the CA, said in a text message.

“They should instead embark on an information campaign on moral values,” he added.

Ubial was earlier quoted as saying that they could start the distribution of condoms to students as soon as they thresh out the strategy with the Department of Education (DepEd).

On Wednesday, DepEd indicated that it may allow the DOH to proceed with its plan to distribute condoms to students next year but only “with great sensitivity” to junior and senior high schoolers.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said top-level discussions had started on how the two agencies could roll out the plan.

“This is a very sensitive issue and the DOH recognized the need for the DepEd to cooperate because the object of their protective project is our learners,” Briones said. CDG/rga