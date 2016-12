The Sandiganbayan has allowed detained former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. to visit his ailing father who was hospitalized anew at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

This marks his second furlough in a month, after his father’s earlier hospitalization.

Revilla was allowed to go to the hospital on Dec. 29, 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CDG/rga

