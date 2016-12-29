Ex-De Lima lover, Ronnie Dayan, charged for disobedience

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) a complaint for disobedience to summons against Ronnie Dayan, the former driver and lover of Senator Leila de Lima.

In a complaint-affidavit, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez together with Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and House Committee on Justice chair and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali said the summons were sent to Dayan to shed light on their investigation regarding the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Several high profile inmates testified that it was Dayan who acted as “bagman” to collect funds from Bilibid inmates especially during the election campaign.

The Congress sent a subpoena to Dayan on Sept. 28 and Oct. 6 to attend the inquiry but he failed to do so prompting Congress to issue a show cause order and eventually cited him in contempt and order his arrest.

Dayan was eventually arrested in November.

After his arrest, the Congressional inquiry was reopened.

During the hearing, it was revealed that De Lima instructed Dayan to not appear in Congress. The Senator gave the instruction through a text message to Dayan’s daughter. De Lima has already been charged by the DOJ in court for the same offense. CBB