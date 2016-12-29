Sandiganbayan suspends Zamboanga water officials

The Sandiganbayan on Thursday ordered the suspension of officials of the Zamboanga City Water District who are facing graft charges for the anomalous bidding of the Pasonanca-Sta. Maria Line rehabilitation project.

Ordered suspended for 90 days pending litigation were Zamboanga City Water District General Manager Leonardo Rey Vazquez, Department Manager Lovell Abad, Division Managers Teotimo Reyes, Jr., Arnulfo Alfonso, Rodrigo Vega and Fernando Camba.

In a five-page order, the antigraft court directed the accused to cease and desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties and privileges of their position, or any other position they may now or hereafter be holding, effective immediately.

According to the court, the suspension pending litigation “is mandatory and as repeatedly held by the Supreme Court, there are no ifs and buts about it.”

The accused are facing charges for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Government Procurement Reform Act for allegedly rigging the bidding for the Pasonanca-Sta. Maria Line rehabilitation project, delaying and ultimately failing to conduct post-qualification proceedings./rga