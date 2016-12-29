6 hurt in Cotabato bomb blast

COTABATO CITY – A powerful improvised explosive device (IED) set off by still unidentified men along a highway in Aleosan, North Cotabato, injured six persons, the Army said Thursday.

Colonel Edgar delos Reyes, 34th Infantry Battalion commander, said the IED exploded at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday by the roadside in Barangay Pagangan.

Six men on board a hauler truck that happened to pass by were slightly injured, police said.

Hurt were Amerol Musa Tantos, Hanep Alipa Ayon,Yahya Kasan, Pahmi Daya Diamla, Johary Amerol and Salman Tahir.

The blast also partly damaged a wooden electric post of the North Cotabato Electric Cooperative.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened about 25 kilometers from Midsayap, also in North Cotabato – where a Christmas Eve grenade attack injured 17 persons. CBB