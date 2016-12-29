Diño accepts Du30 solution to leadership row

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chair Martin Diño on Wednesday said he would not oppose the appointment of a new SBMA administrator, ending a leadership controversy at the agency that oversees the development of this former American naval base-turned-special economic zone.

Diño said he had not seen a copy of the appointment of lawyer Wilma Eisma as SBMA administrator but noted it was valid because it was signed by President Duterte. Eisma replaced lawyer Randy Escolango, who was appointed acting administrator in October.

But Diño did not say whether he would also drop his opposition to an executive order splitting the leadership of SBMA between the chair and the administrator.

Eisma received her letter of appointment on Tuesday. She served as manager of the local regulatory affairs and community relations division of Philip Morris Philippines Manufacturing Inc.

Eisma will also serve as SBMA chief executive officer and its first female administrator.

“I welcome Eisma’s appointment. She’s a good lawyer and an honest person. She is known for her integrity and for being hardworking,” Diño told the Inquirer on Wednesday, citing accounts of people close to the lawyer.

“Eisma’s appointment will put an end to the uneasiness within the agency. I will welcome her when she comes to Subic,” Diño said.

A native of Olongapo City, Eisma was one of the first volunteers here when now Sen. Richard Gordon served as SBMA chair and administrator.

The SBMA chair used to perform the functions of administrator until then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo issued Executive Order No. 340 in 2004 that separated “the powers, functions and duties of the chair of the SBMA board and the administrator as CEO of the SBMA.”

The order said a leadership split was necessary because of “the multifarious requirements, functions and responsibilities of the administrator as ex-officio chair of the SBMA board and as CEO of the SBMA, and to ensure the accomplishment of the government’s target to develop the Subic Special Economic Zone as the best international service and logistics center in the region.” —ALLAN MACATUNO